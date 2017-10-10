How to help victims of the California wildfires

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 9. More than a dozen wildfires are raging across Northern California, with the biggest ones scorching the state's famous wine country. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California A man passes a burning house in Napa's Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Rudy Habibe of Puerto Rico and his service dog walk toward a burning building at Santa Rosa's Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel on October 9. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Wildfires blaze in California Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9. Hide Caption 19 of 20