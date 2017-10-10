Breaking News

How to help victims of the California wildfires

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 4:12 PM ET, Tue October 10, 2017

Flames overtake a structure in the Napa wine region on October 9.
Story highlights

  • Aid workers are offering help for evacuees.
  • Relief groups seek volunteers and donations.

(CNN)Fast-moving wildfires continue to spread devastation and desperation in Northern California. So far, the flames have driven more than 20,000 people from their homes. At least 15 people are dead. Authorities in Sonoma County received more than 100 missing person calls.

Here is how you can help those dealing with the fires, and ways you can get help if you're in need.
If you live in Northern California, you can volunteer and donate aid through this Facebook page.
    The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist evacuees.
    Facebook has also activated a safety check-in page.
    Meanwhile, Airbnb hosts are offering free rooms to displaced neighbors and relief workers from October 8 to October 30.
    Wine County Animal Lovers is offering pet supplies to help evacuees keep their animals with them.
    And Direct Relief is providing medical resources to local health centers and clinics.
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/10/us/california-fires-napa/index.html&quot;&gt;More than a dozen wildfires&lt;/a&gt; are raging across Northern California, with the biggest ones scorching the state&#39;s famous wine country.
    Jim Stites watches as part of his neighborhood burns in Fountaingrove, near Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 9. More than a dozen wildfires are raging across Northern California, with the biggest ones scorching the state's famous wine country.
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey&#39;s End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.
    Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park on October 9 in Santa Rosa.
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    A man rushes to save his house as a wildfire moves through Glen Ellen on October 9.
    Kristine Pond searches what&#39;s left of her family&#39;s home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Kristine Pond searches what's left of her family's home in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.
    Police cars block State Route 241 as smoke rises above Orange in Southern California on October 9.
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    A firefighter douses flames in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.
    A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow smoke from the Canyon 2 fire toward them on October 9 in Orange.
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.
    A firefighter douses flames at a home in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim on October 9.
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Traffic backs up as people flee Orange on October 9.
    Residents of Santa Rosa&#39;s Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    Residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood sift through the remains of a burned home on October 9.
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey&#39;s End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    The remains of fire-damaged homes and cars smolder at the Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
    A tent structure built for the 2017 Safeway Open burns on October 9 on a golf course at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
    Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
    Fire consumes a barn October 9 as a wildfire moves through the area in Glen Ellen. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties.
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    Smoke rises in the hills east of Napa on October 9.
    A man passes a burning house in Napa&#39;s Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9.
    A man passes a burning house in Napa's Silverado Crest subdivision on October 9.
    The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.
    The remains of fire-damaged homes on October 9 in Glen Ellen.
    In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.
    In this photo from the Sonoma Raceway, a wildfire burns behind the raceway October 9 in Sonoma.
    Rudy Habibe of Puerto Rico and his service dog walk toward a burning building at Santa Rosa&#39;s Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel on October 9.
    Rudy Habibe of Puerto Rico and his service dog walk toward a burning building at Santa Rosa's Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel on October 9.
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa on October 9.
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
    Flames overtake a building in the Napa wine region on October 9.
