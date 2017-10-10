A fire chief loses his home as he battles the Northern California wildfire

(CNN) Tom Welch has been fighting fires for more than 10 years.

But none may have been as challenging as what he's going through this week:

Welch, now the fire chief of the Mill Valley Fire Department, is coordinating his department's response to the wildfires blazing through Northern California -- even as the flames have laid waste to his own home.

In a statement on its website, the city of Mill Valley said Welch -- a Santa Rosa resident -- lost his home to the Sonoma and Napa fires.