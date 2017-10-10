The numbers that reveal the scope of the California wildfires

(CNN)More than a dozen wildfires are scorching Northern California, aided by the state's epic drought, low humidity and high winds. Here's some eye-popping numbers that tell the scope of the tragedy.
- At least 11 people are dead, including seven in the wine country city of Santa Rosa, but that number will most likely rise: Sonoma County alone received more than 100 missing person calls.
- More than 119,000 acres have been burned, much of it the lush, picturesque landscape of the state's beloved wine country.
- More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes; two hospitals were also cleared out.
- All 160 mobile homes at the Journey's End trailer park in Santa Rosa were destroyed.
- Nearly 35,000 are without power throughout the state.
- More than 1,500 homes and businesses were destroyed.
- The fires were fueled by wicked 50 mph winds.