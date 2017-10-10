Trump vacancies are here to stay

Story highlights Trump lags far behind Obama and Bush for presidential nominations

Washington (CNN) For months, President Donald Trump has lagged behind his predecessors in filling presidential appointments throughout the federal government.

Vacancies have been particularly acute at agencies like the State Department, but also extend to other departments, ranging from Agriculture and Interior, to Labor and Education.

In many instances, the holdup is not due to Senate inaction but rather the administration's failure for numerous positions to send nominees to Capitol Hill in the first place.

Now, in a new interview, Trump says this is no accident: he is intentionally declining to nominate candidates as a way to shrink certain agencies, saying "you don't need them."

"I'm generally not going to make a lot of the appointments that would normally be -- because you don't need them," Trump told Forbes in an interview published Tuesday . "I mean, you look at some of these agencies, how massive they are, and it's totally unnecessary. They have hundreds of thousands of people."

