Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met in the Oval Office on Friday and are meeting twice Tuesday as their public feud stemming from allegations Tillerson called Trump a "moron" continues.

A senior State Department official says Friday's meeting was last-minute and was related to the Middle East. The "moron" issue was not addressed, according to this official.

Tillerson and Trump are also meeting Tuesday morning, in addition to their scheduled lunch with Defense Secretary James Mattis, alongside other national security officials to discuss Iran, North Korea and other issues, according to this State Department official.

Every meeting between Trump and Tillerson at this point are high-stakes affairs given their extremely fraught relationship.

The lunch comes a week after NBC, CNN and other news outlets reported that Tillerson had referred to the President as a "moron" at the Pentagon this summer. Trump publicly slammed the reports as "fake news," and Tillerson told reporters that he remains committed to the President. But the secretary of state notably did not deny calling the President a "moron" and privately, sources tell CNN, Trump fumed at his secretary of state's comment.

