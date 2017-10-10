Are you smarter than Donald Trump? Take our IQ test!

(CNN)Donald Trump isn't totally sure whether Rex Tillerson called him a "moron." (SPOILER ALERT: He did.) But what he is absolutely sure of is that he is smarter than his secretary of state.
"I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests," Trump told Forbes magazine. "And I can tell you who is going to win."
Rumors of Trump's IQ have flown around the Internet for years -- fueled by Trump's obsession with making sure everyone knows just how smart he is. Despite how much he talks about his big brain, it's proven difficult to nail down exactly how high Trump's IQ actually is.
Lucky for you, I've developed a full-proof IQ test so that you can match wits with Mr. Trump and see just how much dumber you are than him. Take the quiz -- if you dare!
(Nota bene: A few of these questions -- I won't reveal which ones! -- are taken from actual IQ tests.)