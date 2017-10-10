Are you smarter than Donald Trump? Take our IQ test!

(CNN) Donald Trump isn't totally sure whether Rex Tillerson called him a "moron." (SPOILER ALERT: He did.) But what he is absolutely sure of is that he is smarter than his secretary of state.

"I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests," Trump told Forbes magazine. "And I can tell you who is going to win."

Lucky for you, I've developed a full-proof IQ test so that you can match wits with Mr. Trump and see just how much dumber you are than him. Take the quiz -- if you dare!

(Nota bene: A few of these questions -- I won't reveal which ones! -- are taken from actual IQ tests.)