The Trump White House's 'joke' excuse

(CNN) In a Forbes magazine interview published Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump was asked about reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called him a "moron" over the summer.

That comment, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, was a joke.

"He wasn't questioning the secretary of state's intelligence," she said during the daily press briefing Tuesday. "He made a joke. Maybe you guys should get a sense of humor and try it sometime. He simply made a joke."

A few other times Trump was "joking" or being "sarcastic:"

All of which means that it's very, very likely that Trump wasn't joking about matching his IQ against Tillerson's. (Sidebar: State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, when asked about Tillerson's IQ, offered this: "It's high. Anyone who can put things together, you know, and is an engineer, it's high.")

What we know of Trump is that nothing bothers him more than when people who work for him either (a) get better press than he does, or (b) undermine him in some way, shape or form.

Trump has previously insisted there was absolutely nothing to the Tillerson reporting. Now he's saying it's probably not true but, in the event it is true, he wants everyone to know that he is much smarter than his secretary of state. After all, who's the President and who's just a Cabinet member. Amirite???

Hiding behind the "he was joking" line may be the best spin Sanders can put on the tensions between Trump and Tillerson.

But scolding the media for missing the joke ignores a whole lot of context when it comes to the President and just how seriously he takes his own intelligence quotient.