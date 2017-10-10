(CNN) President Donald Trump promised Americans their insurance options would improve after he signs an executive order loosening restrictions on buying policies across state lines.

Speaking in the Oval Office Tuesday, Trump said he'd likely sign the order this week. Precise details of the measure aren't yet known, but Trump has previously previewed unilateral action that would make it easier for small businesses to buy coverage by joining together.

"I will be signing something probably this week which is going to go a long way to take care of people that have been so badly hurt on health care," Trump said ahead of a meeting with Henry Kissinger, the former secretary of state.

"They will be able to buy across state lines. They will get great competitive health care and it will cost the United States nothing," he said.

Stalled in his efforts to repeal and replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act in Congress, Trump vowed late last month to take executive action to change aspects of the law, which he has deemed a failure. The plan has drawn backing from legislators like Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican who has identified specific reforms that could be made by the President alone.

Read More