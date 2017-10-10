Donald Trump really, really likes when people clap for him

Washington (CNN) In a terrific Washington Post piece published Tuesday that paints Donald Trump as a tea kettle about to blow, there's a remarkably telling paragraph about how the President views politics and his role in it. Here it is:

"Trump also made it known to several people that he wished to have a rally in North Carolina over the weekend and not just a fundraiser -- but he ultimately flew down for only the fundraiser, spending just two hours on the ground in Greensboro. Trump complained that he wished he had gotten back out in front of the rowdy crowds he loves, these people said."

This part in particular stood out to me: "Trump complained that he wished he had gotten back out in front of the rowdy crowds he loves."

This is a President -- and a man -- who is absolutely fixated on perception. On ratings. On buzz. On applause.

He wants to hear people cheer for him. It's why the 2016 campaign was such a joy for Trump and the presidency, to date, has been a slog. In campaigns, all you do all day is go from city to city delivering speeches -- and being lauded by people who love you. (This is, by the way, why losing candidates are always so surprised when they don't win -- because they have spent months speaking to adoring crowds and can't understand why everyone doesn't feel that exact same way about them.)