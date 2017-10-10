Story highlights Harvey Weinstein donated thousands to Clinton/Kaine's campaign

Kaine says he doesn't speak for Clinton

Washington (CNN) Sen. Tim Kaine said Tuesday that leaders should "condemn" the alleged behavior by Harvey Weinstein -- even as his former running mate Hillary Clinton has remained silent on the issue.

"Any leader should condemn this," the Virginia Democrat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota in an interview on "New Day," referring to the bombshell allegations of sexual harassment by the disgraced Hollywood executive. "These allegations are low-life behavior."

Kaine ran alongside Clinton on the Democratic presidential ticket during the 2016 election. Weinstein was a frequent Democratic donor who gave thousands of dollars to their campaign for the White House.

While many Democrats have sent Weinstein's donations to charity, several prominent Democrats -- including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Hillary Clinton -- have not publicly addressed the accusations.

Camerota noted that Weinstein donated more than $30,000 to the Clinton campaign. She pressed him on whether the money should be returned.

