Story highlights Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is considering a bid for governor

The moderate lawmaker ran unsuccessfully for the same position in 1994

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Susan Collins will announce Friday morning whether she will run for governor of Maine in 2018, a source with knowledge of the senator's plans told CNN.

Collins, among the most moderate GOP senators, has been a thorn in President Donald Trump's side -- particularly on health care, where she consistently voted against the GOP's efforts to roll back former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

But were she elected, her departure from the Senate would be a sharp blow to Republicans because without Collins, the seat would become much more difficult to keep out of Democratic hands in 2020.

Collins is spending the Columbus Day week-long recess making her decision.

A week ago, she told Portland-based WCSH she was feeling the pull to the state she has represented in the Senate since she was first elected in 1996.

Read More