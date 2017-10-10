Washington (CNN) The US Supreme Court dismissed one of two challenges to President Donald Trump's travel ban Tuesday night, increasing the possibility that the justices will not hear a challenge to the President's March executive order this term.

First, the court dismissed a Maryland case in which a district court had temporarily blocked a key provision of the March order that halted travel from six Muslim-majority countries. In a one-page order , the justices sent the case back to the lower courts and ordered that the lower court's opinion be wiped from the books.

The justices noted that the provision of the travel ban had expired and that the case no longer presents "a live case or controversy." The court said it expressed "no views on the merits" of the case.

The court did not act, however, on a separate and broader injunction in a related case brought by the state of Hawaii. That case dealt not only with a ban on travel from six Muslim majority countries, but also a ban on refugees.

The court's move to split up the two cases comes after the six-nation travel ban has expired. The refugee ban, however, has not -- it expires on October 24.

