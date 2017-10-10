Story highlights Roy Blunt is a Missouri Republican and a member of the Senate GOP leadership

Blunt's unease over the issue is echoed by other Republican senators and aides

(CNN) Veteran Republican lawmaker Sen. Roy Blunt urged President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker on Tuesday to end their remarkable intra-party feud.

"Both these people have important work to do" the Missouri senator told CNN as he left the Capitol after overseeing a brief pro forma session of the Senate. "I'm supportive of both of them. I'd like to see it stop."

Asked which of the participants needs to take the first steps to stop the battle, which has played out publicly over Twitter and comments to the press, Blunt took a long pause.

"I think I've said all I need to say," replied Blunt, who is a member of the Senate Republicans' leadership.

