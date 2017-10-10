Story highlights So far Republicans have only released a framework of their tax plan

That's not stopping progressive groups from attacking GOP efforts

Washington (CNN) A Democratic super PAC is throwing attention and money into the fight against the Republican tax plan, focusing its first television ad of the year on a message that argues President Donald Trump's tax plan will hurt the middle class.

Priorities USA Action, which supported Hillary Clinton's presidential bid last year but now focuses on issues, says it's taking out a $250,000 ad buy beginning Tuesday. The ad will run on CNN and Fox News along with a digital ad campaign.

The 30-second ad features people identified by middle class careers -- carpenters, teachers, nurses -- who worry the new plan will raise their taxes "to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations."

"No early morning tweet can make that right," one man says in the ad, referring to Trump's habit of tweeting at the start of the day.

The ad will run on national cable and specifically target Nevada, Arizona, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin -- all of which have senate elections next year. The ad will also run in Washington, DC, according to the group.

