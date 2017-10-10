Story highlights President Donald Trump's White House has seized on the NFL controversy

Penguins star Sidney Crosby says there is "no politics involved" in team's visit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, amid his public feud with the NBA and NFL, will welcome the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House on Tuesday.

The visit comes as Trump slams the NFL over players kneeling during the National Anthem and the NBA after members of the champion Golden State Warriors told reporters they weren't interested in the traditional visit to the White House.

Trump's White House has seized on the NFL controversy, slamming the league for allowing the public protest to happen. After the President labeled any player who kneels a "son of a bitch," league-wide protests broke out against Trump himself, with owners and teams kneeling in defiance of the President.

The comments have thrust Trump and his presidency forcefully into the intersection of politics, sports and culture, with Trump using the issue to stir up his base. Tuesday's visit from the NHL champions will likely give the President a platform with which to air his grievances with other leagues.

Read More