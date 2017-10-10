Watchdog agency urges senior officials to focus on ethical behavior

Story highlights Apol's memo comes after a series of revelations about administration officials abusing flight privileges

OGE can't launch investigations or enforce ethics laws

Washington (CNN) The head of the Office of Government Ethics, concerned by the actions of some high-level officials, is calling on all of them to redouble efforts to ensure ethical behavior at their respective organizations.

OGE acting Director David Apol sent letters to more than 100 agency heads, asking them to set good examples by avoiding ethically questionable decisions. An attachment to Apol's memo lists various best practices; for example, it urges officials to model a "Should I do it?" mentality versus a "Can I do it?" one. Apol also encourages leadership to invite internal ethics officials to meetings.

Apol's memo comes after a series of revelations about administration officials abusing flight privileges, which sparked several investigations and one high-level resignation.

"I'm deeply concerned that the actions of some in government leadership have harmed perceptions about the importance of ethics and what conduct is and is not permissible," wrote Apol.

The Treasury Department's inspector general said last week that the administration cut corners when approving Secretary Steven Mnuchin's use of government aircraft, which cost taxpayers about $800,000. The IG's report followed former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation amid a scandal over his use of private planes. Both undermined President Donald Trump's promise to cut government waste.

