Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence offered gratitude Tuesday to firefighters battling California wildfires and pledged federal support, marking a contrast with President Donald Trump, who hasn't yet publicly commented on the crisis.

".@POTUS Trump & our entire administration will work closely w/ @JerryBrownGov to see California through these challenging times," Pence tweeted Tuesday morning, later adding, "We're grateful for the firefighters helping to protect those in CA. @forestservice has sent 5 firefighting crews, 4 dozers & 2 strike teams."

He also tweeted: ".@POTUS & I are standing w/ CA & the U.S people will have the communities that are affected in our thoughts & prayers in the days ahead."

Pence also spoke on the issue Monday night at a tax reform event in Sacramento, telling Californians, "We will see you through these challenging times."

He vowed the federal government is ready to help as wildfires rip through parts of the state, adding that he spoke with California's Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown to assure him "the federal government stands ready to provide assistance as your first responders confront this challenge."

