(CNN) Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie, who is criticizing his Democratic opponent for standing "with illegal immigrants," wrote an editorial in 2006 calling anti-immigration rhetoric a "political siren song" and warning the Republican party against becoming an anti-immigration party.

In his 2006 op-ed, published six months after the Republican nominee in Virginia lost the governor's race and amid nationwide immigrant rights protests, Gillespie argued his long-held position that a comprehensive approach to immigration was needed that would address border security, toughen enforcement of existing immigration laws, and would allow "illegal immigrants to earn legal status by working, learning English, paying taxes and living crime-free."

"Populists offer a different immigration plan: Build a bigger wall," Gillespie wrote. "I understand why this message resonates, but it will prove shortsighted. The California GOP struggles today because of what Hispanics saw as an assault on them more than a decade ago by then-Gov. Pete Wilson. In Virginia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jerry Kilgore ran last-minute anti-immigration ads that didn't move his numbers with swing voters and probably cost him important votes in the Hispanic enclaves of Northern Virginia."

Gillespie added, "Anti-immigration rhetoric is a political siren song, and Republicans must resist its lure by lashing ourselves to our party's twin masts of freedom and growth--or our majority will crash on the shoals."

Asked about the discrepancy between 2006 op-ed and his current campaign, Gillespie campaign spokesman David Abrams told CNN, "What Ed has been responding to on the campaign trail, and in these ads, is public safety and the threat violent gangs like MS-13 pose to Virginia's communities."

Abrams pointed to a series of articles about recent violent crimes in Virginia committed by MS-13 gang members.

"This is a serious issue in the Commonwealth, and a gubernatorial candidate should absolutely be talking about it, and putting forward solutions to address it and make our communities safer," he added.

Northam has dismissed Gillespie's attacks on him as "baseless" and "despicable" and has pointed to his own record as a doctor who treated victims of violence and as a state senator who voted for tougher prison sentences for gang members.

In the 2006 op-ed, Gillespie also argued that the Republican majority would be threatened if the party did not increase its support with Hispanic voters.

"The Republican Party cannot become an anti-immigration party," he wrote. "Our majority already rests too heavily on white voters, given that current demographic voting percentages will not allow us to hold our majority in the future. Between 2000 and 2004, President Bush increased his support in the Hispanic community by nine percentage points. Had he not, John Kerry would be president today."