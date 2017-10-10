Washington (CNN) The federal judge who President Donald Trump called a "so-called judge" after temporarily blocking the travel ban may help decide the fate of yet another Trump administration mandate.

Prior to the announcement, Obamacare required birth control to be covered with no co-pay as a preventative measure.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed challenging Trump's rule.

"This suit challenges new rules issued by the Trump administration that illegally jeopardize women's health and economic success in order to promote certain religious and moral views," the Washington state suit reads. "To make matters worse, the administration implemented its new rules without regard to required legal procedures. The state of Washington brings this suit to protect the state and its women residents from the substantial harm the administration's new rules inflict."