Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at Rutgers University in New Jersey on Thursday about the "It's On Us" campaign against sexual violence on college campuses -- but he still hasn't discussed sexual harassment allegations made against film producer and Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein.

Hillary Clinton, for whom Weinstein fundraised extensively during her 2016 campaign for president, remained silent on the issue for five days, but finally addressed the allegations Tuesday afternoon.

"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior," Clinton said in a statement.

Weinstein raised $1.44 million for Clinton campaigns between 1990 and 2016, according to the Center for Responsive Politics . He has been a longtime ally of the political family, and the Clintons rented a home next to Weinstein in the Hamptons in 2015.

Biden's resurgence of the "It's On Us" campaign comes as the Trump administration has formally rescinded Obama-era guidance on how schools should handle sexual assault under Title IX federal law. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced last month that her department is concerned that previous guidance denied proper due process to those accused.

The former vice president responded to the Department of Education in a video, citing "new challenges" when it comes to combating campus sexual assault.

"You may have heard the progress we made, the additional protections we put in Title IX, which is now the law, that protects students from sexual discrimination -- that includes sexual violence," Biden says. "Now the Department of Education under new leadership is working to roll back the protections under Title IX that we worked so hard to put in place."

Biden has also been outspoken against alleged lewd behavior by President Donald Trump, which Trump was caught describing in the infamous "Access Hollywood" audio tape that surfaced last year.

In October 2016, while campaigning for Clinton, Biden said remarks by Trump on the tape about grabbing women by the genitals amounted to the "textbook definition of sexual assault."

"His admission of what is the textbook definition of sexual assault," Biden said, adding that the Republican then-presidential nominee's comments were "not inconsistent with the way in which he's abused power all along."