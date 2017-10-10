(CNN) Hogan Gidley, a former press secretary for Mike Huckabee's presidential campaign, will start as the deputy White House press secretary on Wednesday.

Gidley will serve under White House press secretary Sarah Sanders -- who is Huckabee's daughter. He previously worked as an aide to Rick Santorum and is the former executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party.

Gidley confirmed to CNN he will be joining the White House.

The White House has seen a series of arrivals and departures under the first nine months of the Donald Trump administration.

Prior to Sanders, Sean Spicer was White House press secretary in addition to White House communications director. Spicer resigned from the White House in July.

