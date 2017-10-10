'Email prankster' reaches Harvey Weinstein, Lisa Bloom

Washington (CNN) A self-described "email prankster" who has fooled a number of White House officials also fooled Harvey Weinstein and his now-former adviser, Lisa Bloom.

The prankster has managed to trick many high-profile Trump administration figures in the middle of major stories concerning them, and now having set sights on Hollywood, the prankster netted another series of notable exchanges.

The prankster, pretending to be Weinstein, wrote to the real Bloom, "Lisa, I've had time to think, and I do understand why you felt unable to remain on my team."

Bloom responded, "Thank you Harvey... The new round of far more serious allegations were not made known to me so I could not have realized. But I am not revealing any of that publicly because that's between you and me."

The pretend Weinstein coaxed Bloom for a response, asking which allegations hit her the hardest.