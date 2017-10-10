Donald Trump's IQ obsession, in 22 quotes

(CNN)In an interview with Forbes magazine published Tuesday morning, President Trump talks about his high IQ to explain away reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson referred to him as a "moron" over the summer.
Said Trump: "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."
This is hardly the first time that Trump has cited his reportedly sky-high IQ -- and the relatively low IQs of his political rivals -- to make a point or win an argument. In fact, it's one of his favorite pieces of rhetoric. Below are 22 times he's brandished his IQ as a political weapon. (Sidebar: What is Trump's actual IQ? We don't know. Here's a deep dive into what it might be.)
1. "@ThisNBAgirl: @realDonaldTrump You are not as smart as Mark Cuban, no matter what you think. Keep to what you know. Lets do an I.Q. test!" (March 18, 2013)
2. ".@hardball_chris must have the lowest IQ on television—now telling people that domestic terrorists are from the right." (April 16, 2013)
3. "@davidpylejr: @realDonaldTrump @edincamera2 @alphatreblesix you're not really smart Mr. Trump, you're an F-ing genius!" I.Q. tests confirm!" (April 20, 2013)
4. "I know some of you may think l'm tough and harsh but actually I'm a very compassionate person (with a very high IQ) with strong common sense" (April 21, 2013)
5. "@gharo34: @realDonaldTrump Not only is your IQ somewhere between Barack Obama and G.W.Bush...but you're entertaining!"Much higher than both" (April 30, 2013)
6. "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault" (May 8, 2013)
7. "@JoshRosenfield: .@realDonaldTrump And yet he refuses to release his IQ results to the public. WHAT ARE YOU HIDING, MR. TRUMP." Ask Obama!" (May 8, 2013)
8. "@NJWineGeek: @realDonaldTrump but Jon Stewart has a much higher IQ. Wrong, Jon Stewart(?) is an obnoxious lightweight with a lower I.Q." (May 8, 2013)
9. "@samflaherty_: @realDonaldTrump I'd bet my life savings Obama has a higher IQ than you" You would lose!" (May 8, 2013)
10. "@RealCoachHodge: @realDonaldTrump has a much higher IQ than idiot John Stewart" That's true, and by a lot." (May 22, 2013)
11. "@A11_Seeing_Eye: @realDonaldTrump @DAM615 Does an IQ of 60 count as being smart?" No, sadly you are very dumb-but probably born that way." (May 24, 2013)
12. "@Cokokkola: @realDonaldTrump has a much higher IQ than idiot Lord Sugar- that's why he has much more money!" True on both fronts!" (May 26, 2013)
13. "@newnonny: @realDonaldTrump @sroyboyk prove it. And while you're at it, prove your alleged IQ as well." The highest, asshole" (June 29, 2013)
14. "@ardow: @realDonaldTrump Jebs got no IQ ... same as his brother." (May 17, 2015)15. "@mirrorgrrl: Truly Great men come along only once a genration. DonaldTrump Is That Man. Has it all- gentle wisdom,fierce biz savvy,IQ. Wow!" (June 14, 2015)
15. ".@GovernorPerry failed on the border. He should be forced to take an IQ test before being allowed to enter the GOP debate." (July 16, 2015)
16. "@Hturne: @VanityFair You're spot on! He tries 2b an intellectual elitist.The truth: he has a low IQ, no imagination, no creativity" (November 15, 2015)
17. "I'm much smarter than them. I think I have a much higher IQ. I think I went to a better college — better everything." (November 23, 2015)
18. "Weak and totally conflicted people like @TheRickWilson shouldn't be allowed on television unless given an I.Q. test. Dumb as a rock! @CNN" (December 9, 2015)
19. "@ajodom60: @FoxNews and as far as that low-info voter base goes, I have an IQ of 132. So much for that theory. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain" (December 13, 2015)
20. "Let's do an IQ test." (May 16, 2016)
21. "We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled!" (January 19, 2017)
22. "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came." (June 29, 2017)