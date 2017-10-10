Donald Trump's IQ obsession, in 22 quotes

Said Trump: "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

This is hardly the first time that Trump has cited his reportedly sky-high IQ -- and the relatively low IQs of his political rivals -- to make a point or win an argument. In fact, it's one of his favorite pieces of rhetoric. Below are 22 times he's brandished his IQ as a political weapon. (Sidebar: What is Trump's actual IQ? We don't know. Here's a deep dive into what it might be .)

1. "@ThisNBAgirl: @realDonaldTrump You are not as smart as Mark Cuban, no matter what you think. Keep to what you know. Lets do an I.Q. test!" ( March 18, 2013

2. ".@hardball_chris must have the lowest IQ on television—now telling people that domestic terrorists are from the right." ( April 16, 2013