Donald Trump's IQ obsession, in 22 quotes

Said Trump: "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

This is hardly the first time that Trump has cited his reportedly sky-high IQ -- and the relatively low IQs of his political rivals -- to make a point or win an argument. In fact, it's one of his favorite pieces of rhetoric. Below are 22 times he's brandished his IQ as a political weapon. (Sidebar: What is Trump's actual IQ? We don't know. Here's a deep dive into what it might be .)

1. "@ThisNBAgirl: @realDonaldTrump You are not as smart as Mark Cuban, no matter what you think. Keep to what you know. Lets do an I.Q. test!" ( March 18, 2013

2. ".@hardball_chris must have the lowest IQ on television—now telling people that domestic terrorists are from the right." ( April 16, 2013

3. "@davidpylejr: @realDonaldTrump @edincamera2 @alphatreblesix you're not really smart Mr. Trump, you're an F-ing genius!" I.Q. tests confirm!" ( April 20, 2013

4. "I know some of you may think l'm tough and harsh but actually I'm a very compassionate person (with a very high IQ) with strong common sense" ( April 21, 2013

5. "@gharo34: @realDonaldTrump Not only is your IQ somewhere between Barack Obama and G.W.Bush...but you're entertaining!"Much higher than both" ( April 30, 2013

6. "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault" ( May 8, 2013

7. "@JoshRosenfield: .@realDonaldTrump And yet he refuses to release his IQ results to the public. WHAT ARE YOU HIDING, MR. TRUMP." Ask Obama!" ( May 8, 2013

8. "@NJWineGeek: @realDonaldTrump but Jon Stewart has a much higher IQ. Wrong, Jon Stewart(?) is an obnoxious lightweight with a lower I.Q." ( May 8, 2013

9. "@samflaherty_: @realDonaldTrump I'd bet my life savings Obama has a higher IQ than you" You would lose!" ( May 8, 2013

10. "@RealCoachHodge: @realDonaldTrump has a much higher IQ than idiot John Stewart" That's true, and by a lot." ( May 22, 2013)

11. "@A11_Seeing_Eye: @realDonaldTrump @DAM615 Does an IQ of 60 count as being smart?" No, sadly you are very dumb-but probably born that way." ( May 24, 2013

12. "@Cokokkola: @realDonaldTrump has a much higher IQ than idiot Lord Sugar- that's why he has much more money!" True on both fronts!" ( May 26, 2013

13. "@newnonny: @realDonaldTrump @sroyboyk prove it. And while you're at it, prove your alleged IQ as well." The highest, asshole" ( June 29, 2013

14. "@ardow: @realDonaldTrump Jebs got no IQ ... same as his brother." ( May 17, 2015 )15. "@mirrorgrrl: Truly Great men come along only once a genration. DonaldTrump Is That Man. Has it all- gentle wisdom,fierce biz savvy,IQ. Wow!" ( June 14, 2015

15. ".@GovernorPerry failed on the border. He should be forced to take an IQ test before being allowed to enter the GOP debate." ( July 16, 2015

16. "@Hturne: @VanityFair You're spot on! He tries 2b an intellectual elitist.The truth: he has a low IQ, no imagination, no creativity" ( November 15, 2015

17. "I'm much smarter than them. I think I have a much higher IQ. I think I went to a better college — better everything." ( November 23, 2015)

18. "Weak and totally conflicted people like @TheRickWilson shouldn't be allowed on television unless given an I.Q. test. Dumb as a rock! @CNN" (December 9, 2015)

19. "@ajodom60: @FoxNews and as far as that low-info voter base goes, I have an IQ of 132. So much for that theory. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain" ( December 13, 2015

21. "We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled!" ( January 19, 2017