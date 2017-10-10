Trump vs. Corker encapsulates GOP civil war

Story highlights There are now effectively two Republican parties

(CNN) The clash between President Donald Trump and Bob Corker doesn't just match a political wrecking ball against a civilized archetype of elite Republicanism.

It goes a long way to explain the tussle raging within the GOP itself -- over the party's approach to validating its Washington majority, its responsibility for global stewardship and its prospects in the 2018 midterm elections. As the President and foreign relations committee chairman wage their war of words, they are highlighting, and testing, lessons of last year's riotous election forged in the heat of a party civil war that has only grown more intense.

The first is that there are now effectively two Republican parties -- one dominated by Trump and his uber-loyal followers, for whom his feud with Corker represents exactly the kind of disruption they hoped to see him unleash. The other GOP, meanwhile, is made up of establishment, orthodox conservatives like the Tennessee senator and his Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who want to use their power to legislate and fret about Trump's global leadership.

The second rule of last year's Republican primary circus is one that Corker is now daring to confound -- namely that no one who gets down in the muck with a brutal political street-fighter like Trump comes out clean or unscathed. Trump's showdown with Corker, which went nuclear over the weekend, will go a long way to deciding the state of the GOP as it musters for midterm elections next year -- at which its monopoly in Washington will be on the line.

It could also show whether Trump's go-to tactic of waging war on the Republican Party establishment, that has proven so profitable in the past, is a viable strategy going forward or whether it is ultimately self-defeating. Trump briefly toed the party line in backing Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in his losing primary race against Roy Moore last month -- but even before voters went to the polls, he admitted he might have done the wrong thing.