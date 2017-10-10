DOJ grows frustrated with tech firms over encryption

Story highlights Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said technology companies enable criminals with encryption technology

Negotiations between law enforcement and industry leaders has not been effective, he said

Washington (CNN) A top Justice Department official on Tuesday criticized technology companies that "enable criminals and terrorists" with encryption software and foreshadowed a new government approach to the issue that has increasingly frustrated law enforcement.

"When investigations of violent criminal organizations come to a halt because we cannot access a phone, lives may be lost," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a speech at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

"The approach taken in the recent past -- negotiating with technology companies and hoping that they eventually will assist law enforcement out of a sense of civic duty -- is unlikely to work," he said.

Though he did not outline future steps, Rosenstein, seemed to be taking up the mantle of a fight propelled by former FBI Director James Comey in the last administration.

Referred to at times as "going dark," the emergence of encrypted communication channels impenetrable to law enforcement even with proper warrants has proved an unsolvable issue.

