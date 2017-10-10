Story highlights The FBI had obtained a warrant to monitor former Trump adviser Carter Page

Page has demanded an opportunity to testify publicly

(CNN) Former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page told CNN Monday he is going to plead the Fifth Amendment to keep from turning over a "vast array" of documents the Senate Intelligence committee requested, which he said is "beyond the charter" of the inquiry.

But Page demanded an opportunity to testify publicly before the panel, saying he offered to appear November 1 at the committee's open hearing on Russian attempts to influence the election through social media.

That request has been denied, he suggested. A Senate intelligence spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Page has been demanding the government release information about his communications that were picked up during surveillance operations. The FBI obtained a warrant to monitor Page on suspicions he knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of Moscow, according to an April report from The Washington Post

Page contends that he does not want to be caught in a "perjury trap" since the government has more detailed records about his communications.

