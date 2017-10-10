Memo to Melania: Take a page from Nancy

Story highlights Kate Andersen Brower: Ivana Trump goaded Melania Trump and Melania reacted with an uncharacteristically sharp statement

Kate Andersen Brower is a CNN contributor and the author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House." Unless otherwise noted, facts in this piece reflect research from those works. The opinions expressed here are hers.

(CNN) When Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump seemingly joked about being "first lady" ahead of her newly-released memoir, current First Lady Melania Trump did not find it funny.

"There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise," Melania said in a shockingly sharply worded statement from her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. Melania, Grisham said, plans to use her title and role to help children, "not sell books."

Ivana and President Trump divorced 25 years ago. What good does it do to pick a fight with the mother of the President's three eldest children, one of whom, Ivanka, is a top White House aide with a West Wing office?

Instead of reacting with anger, Melania should take a page from Nancy Reagan's book and should be more discreet.

In fact, three First Ladies have been divorced themselves: Rachel Jackson; Florence Harding (there is no record of her legal marriage but she shared a son with another man, something much more scandalous than divorce), and Betty Ford. Ronald Reagan is the only other President to ever be divorced -- he divorced his wife, the Oscar-winning actress Jane Wyman, in 1949. The divorce was painful, but three years later he married Nancy Davis, another Hollywood actress, who would go on to be singularly devoted to her husband. Reagan had two children, Michael (whom he adopted) and Maureen, with his first wife. Reagan and Nancy had two children together, Patti and Ron. Nancy Reagan had a difficult relationship with Wyman, who she said intimidated her.

