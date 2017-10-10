ISIS militants surrender to Kurds, general says

Story highlights Most of the suspected militants fled among civilians leaving Hawija

Iraqi troops declared a victory in Hawija, but thousands forced to flee

(CNN) Nearly 1,000 suspected ISIS militants have surrendered to Kurdish forces near Kirkuk in the last few weeks, Kurdish Gen. Shawrash Hakim said Tuesday.

Most of the suspects fled among civilians who left Hawija, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Kirkuk, after Iraqi troops launched a military operation to retake the town of about 100,000 people from ISIS' grasp last month.

The offensive began September 21. Last week, Iraqi troops announced they had retaken the city center, one of the terror outfit's last remaining strongholds, though operations remained ongoing

"Most ISIS militants have surrendered to our forces, but some of them were detained after they tried to sneak in among their families," Hakim said. "We know them. We have a long list of names. They can't hide from us."

The suspects' families were sent to camps for the internally displaced in Dibis and the surrounding area, Hakim said.

JUST WATCHED Former US Diplomat challenges Trump to back Kurds Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former US Diplomat challenges Trump to back Kurds 07:21