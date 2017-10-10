Iran hits detained British-Iranian mother with new charges

Story highlights Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces up to 16 years in prison and possible solitary confinement while awaiting trial

Charity worker was given 5-year sentence in September 2016 for allegedly plotting against Iranian government

(CNN) When Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe learned she was going to court, the British-Iranian mother assumed she was about to be released from a Tehran prison.

Instead, the charity worker found herself facing several new charges -- and potentially another 16 years in jail -- after being held for more than a year on charges of plotting against the Iranian government, her husband said Tuesday.

"She thought she was having a heart attack," Richard Ratcliffe told CNN after speaking to his wife following Sunday's hearing. "She felt sick, her legs were paralyzed and she was crying uncontrollably."

An Iranian judge also ruled that her family would have to pay $8,000 in bail to prevent her from being moved to solitary confinement while awaiting trial, Ratcliffe says. No date has been set for the trial.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella.

In April 2016, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained at the airport in Tehran on her way back to the UK from visiting family with her 22-month-old daughter.

