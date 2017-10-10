Story highlights Obama's Clean Power Plan, designed to reduce power plant emissions, is being repealed

Health effects of particle emissions include asthma, premature mortality, cardiovascular events and stroke

(CNN) The days when all three of her children were simultaneously gasping for air are interminably etched in Laura Kellogg's mind.

"I was running one to the emergency room, while my husband and parents were dealing with the other two's asthma attacks," said Kellogg. A registered nurse, she had appropriate medications on hand, but there were times she couldn't get the asthma under control.

"Imagine how helpless you would feel if you had to watch your child struggle to stay afloat in the deep end of a swimming pool, knowing you couldn't jump in to save him," said Kellogg, with a catch in her voice. "That's how I felt watching my children struggle to breathe. It's not like a boo-boo you can kiss away."

Debilitating, persistent asthma was an ongoing struggle for Kellogg's eldest son Camryn, daughter Chiara and youngest son, Luca. A defining moment came in 2005, when she and her husband Robert learned their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts, was named one of the worst cities for asthma based on air quality measures such as high pollution, unhealthy ozone days, pollen counts and more.

The next step for her children, daily oral steroids, was unacceptable, says Kellogg, due to all the "terrible side effects." So on the advice of their pediatric pulmonologist, they made a difficult decision. They packed up their belongings, left family and friends, and moved 700 miles away to Wilmington, North Carolina, in search of a warmer, coastal climate with better air quality.