US fail to reach 2018 World Cup; Argentina breathe sigh of relief

(CNN) For the first time since 1986, the US Men's National Team will be watching the World Cup from home.

Falling 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, the US fail to qualify for Russia 2018. An early own-goal from Omar Gonzalez set the tone for the defeat, before Alvin Jones doubled the Trinidad and Tobago lead on 37 minutes.

Despite a fightback, which included a goal straight after the half-time break from Christian Pulisic, American hearts were to be broken, with the defeat plunging the Americans into fifth place in the CONCACAF table.

Elsewhere, a hat-trick from Lionel Messi propelled Argentina -- which had endured a poor run of results, putting qualification in doubt -- into third in the South American qualifying table and an automatic spot.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammate Lucas Biglia after scoring against Ecuador during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Quito.

In another upset, World Cup regulars Chile -- the Copa America holders -- lost out on goal difference to fifth-place Peru, who will face a playoff round against Oceania winners New Zealand.

