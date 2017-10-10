These are the teams that will play at the Russia 2018 World Cup

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iceland – With a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iceland – Trinidad & Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Nigeria – Nigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria. Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Nigeria – The Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994. Hide Caption 4 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Egypt – The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 with a game to spare , topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Hide Caption 5 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Egypt – Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become the oldest player in World Cup tournament history Hide Caption 6 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Germany – Boasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962.

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Serbia – Topping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, the Eagles qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010. Hide Caption 8 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Serbia – With six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes. Hide Caption 9 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Poland – Poland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania. Hide Caption 10 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Poland – No player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes. Hide Caption 11 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers England – Undefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate's England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare. Hide Caption 12 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Spain – Amid the furore of Catalonia's disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0. Hide Caption 13 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Belgium – Spearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez's Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying. Hide Caption 14 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Brazil – Dispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina. Hide Caption 15 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Brazil – Neymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them. Hide Caption 16 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iran – Iran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game. Hide Caption 17 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iran – Led by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year. Hide Caption 18 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Japan – With one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan's place at Russia 2018. Hide Caption 19 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Japan – Led by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament. Hide Caption 20 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia – The Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018. Hide Caption 21 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia – This will be Saudi Arabia's fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006.

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Mexico – Mexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches. Hide Caption 23 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica – The Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras. Hide Caption 24 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica – Oscar Ramirez's men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico. Hide Caption 25 of 27

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Russia – Host nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov's men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage. Hide Caption 26 of 27