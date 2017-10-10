Breaking News

These are the teams that will play at the Russia 2018 World Cup

Updated 8:14 AM ET, Tue October 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

With a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/10/football/iceland-world-cup-russia-2018/index.html&quot;&gt;smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup&lt;/a&gt; after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
IcelandWith a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I.
Hide Caption
1 of 27
Trinidad &amp;amp; Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
IcelandTrinidad & Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006.
Hide Caption
2 of 27
Nigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
NigeriaNigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.
Hide Caption
3 of 27
The Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
NigeriaThe Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994.
Hide Caption
4 of 27
The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/09/football/egypt-world-cup-el-hadary-hector-cuper-congo/index.html&quot;&gt;with a game to spare&lt;/a&gt;, topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Egypt The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 with a game to spare, topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
Hide Caption
5 of 27
Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/09/football/egypt-world-cup-el-hadary-hector-cuper-congo/index.html&quot;&gt; the oldest player in World Cup tournament history&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Egypt Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become the oldest player in World Cup tournament history.
Hide Caption
6 of 27
Boasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
GermanyBoasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962.
Hide Caption
7 of 27
Topping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, the Eagles qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
SerbiaTopping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, the Eagles qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010.
Hide Caption
8 of 27
With six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
SerbiaWith six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes.
Hide Caption
9 of 27
Poland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
PolandPoland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.
Hide Caption
10 of 27
No player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
PolandNo player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes.
Hide Caption
11 of 27
Undefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate&#39;s England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
EnglandUndefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate's England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare.
Hide Caption
12 of 27
Amid the furore of Catalonia&#39;s disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
SpainAmid the furore of Catalonia's disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0.
Hide Caption
13 of 27
Spearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez&#39;s Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
BelgiumSpearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez's Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying.
Hide Caption
14 of 27
Dispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
BrazilDispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
Hide Caption
15 of 27
Neymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
BrazilNeymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them.
Hide Caption
16 of 27
Iran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
IranIran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game.
Hide Caption
17 of 27
Led by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
IranLed by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year.
Hide Caption
18 of 27
With one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan&#39;s place at Russia 2018.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
JapanWith one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan's place at Russia 2018.
Hide Caption
19 of 27
Led by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
JapanLed by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament.
Hide Caption
20 of 27
The Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Saudi ArabiaThe Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018.
Hide Caption
21 of 27
This will be Saudi Arabia&#39;s fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Saudi ArabiaThis will be Saudi Arabia's fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006.
Hide Caption
22 of 27
Mexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
MexicoMexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches.
Hide Caption
23 of 27
The Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Costa RicaThe Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras.
Hide Caption
24 of 27
Oscar Ramirez&#39;s men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
Costa RicaOscar Ramirez's men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico.
Hide Caption
25 of 27
Host nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov&#39;s men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
RussiaHost nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov's men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.
Hide Caption
26 of 27
The draw for the 2018 World Cup is set to take place in Moscow&#39;s Kremlin building on Friday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/sport&quot;&gt;Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
RussiaThe draw for the 2018 World Cup is set to take place in Moscow's Kremlin building on Friday, December 1. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
Hide Caption
27 of 27
iceland players celebrate world cup qualification Iceland players and coaching staff celebrate world cup qualification John obi mikel odion ighalo world cup qualification celebration nigeria players celebrate world cup qualification bannersalah scores egyptEssam El-Hadary egypt celebrates tease Draxler ozil germany muller aleksandar prijovic serbia celebrate world cup qualificationserbia mitrovic celebrate world cup qualification Lewandowski celebrates world cup qualification poland milik celebrates poland world cup qualification Harry kane world cup qualifying spain celebrate world cup qualification romelu lukaku world cup celebrates brazil squad celebrate world cup qualification russia 2018Neymar celebrates world cup qualifiers iran players celebrate footballiranians celebrate tehran world cupjapan celebrate world cup qualification against australia japan fans celebrate world cup qualification shibuya tokyo saudi arabia celebrate world cup bert van marwijk saudi arabia celebrate world cup king abdullah sports city peralta and javier hernandez celebrate world cup qualification russia 2018kendall waston celebrates world cup qualification costa rica Costa Ricans celebrating world Cup Classificationrussia national football team pose kremlin moscow russia
From world cup debutants to five-time champions, find out which nations have made it to Russia 2018 so far.