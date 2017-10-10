Breaking News

Syria's World Cup hopes ended as Australia come from behind to win

Updated 8:52 AM ET, Tue October 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: The Australian Socceroos jubilate after defeating Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup qualifier at Stadium Australia in Sydney, 16 November 2005. Australia ended their 31-year nightmare to qualify for the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany by winning the penalty shootout 4-2 after both teams remained tied at one home goal each after extra time. AFP PHOTO/Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit should read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: The Australian Socceroos jubilate after defeating Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup qualifier at Stadium Australia in Sydney, 16 November 2005. Australia ended their 31-year nightmare to qualify for the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany by winning the penalty shootout 4-2 after both teams remained tied at one home goal each after extra time. AFP PHOTO/Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit should read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Copa90: Australia becoming a football nation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(5 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Australia 2-1 Syria
  • Socceroos win 3-2 on aggregate

(CNN)One year, two months and 29 days after Syria began their qualifying campaign against Afghanistan, their hopes of reaching a first ever World Cup were finally ended against Australia in Sydney.

For almost 120 minutes of nail biting action, it looked as though a penalty shootout would be required to separate two teams who had been equally matched over two legs.
But, after 110 minutes, Australian stalwart Tim Cahill popped up with a 50th goal for his country to send the Socceroos through to the intercontinental play-off. Cahill's second goal of the game gave Australia a 2-1 victory and a 3-2 aggregate win.
    In far better conditions than the two teams had encountered in the first leg in Malaysia -- a difficult pitch allied to humid weather -- many had written Syria off before a ball had been kicked in Sydney.
    But any doubts as to whether the "Qasioun Eagles" were in with a genuine chance of continuing their World Cup journey were dispelled after just six minutes.
    Read More
    Mark Milligan's stray pass in midfield was pounced upon by Tamer Haj Mohamad, who drove at the heart of the Australia defense.
    The midfielder, who plays for the Dhofar Club in Oman, spotted Omar Al Somah's run and threaded a through ball into his path.
    Syria's star striker took two touches -- one to cushion the pass, the second a fortunate bobble -- before calmly drilling the ball high over Mathew Ryan in the Australian goal.
    In truth, the goal was against the run of play. As they did in the first leg, Australia started the match with intent but without much of a cutting edge.
    READ: Egypt sent into raptures as country qualifies for first World Cup since 1990
    READ: 'The Ice Age cometh' ... Iceland qualify for Russia 2018
    And if the sizable following of Syrian fans inside Sydney's Allianz Stadium had begun to dream of Russia, they were left deflated just seven minutes later.
    Tom Rogic's pass down the line was curled brilliantly into the box first time by Matthew Leckie.
    Lurking with intent at the far post, as he has done throughout his career, was the 37-year-old Cahill -- coming to Australia's rescue once again -- who headed the ball back across goal past the helpless Ibrahim Alma.
    That goal injected a bit more confidence into the Australian team and there was now an assuredness and intent to their passing.
    With a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/10/football/iceland-world-cup-russia-2018/index.html&quot;&gt;smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup&lt;/a&gt; after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IcelandWith a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup after beating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 27
    Trinidad &amp;amp; Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IcelandTrinidad & Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 27
    Nigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    NigeriaNigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 27
    The Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    NigeriaThe Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 27
    The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/09/football/egypt-world-cup-el-hadary-hector-cuper-congo/index.html&quot;&gt;with a game to spare&lt;/a&gt;, topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Egypt The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 with a game to spare, topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 27
    Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/09/football/egypt-world-cup-el-hadary-hector-cuper-congo/index.html&quot;&gt; the oldest player in World Cup tournament history&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Egypt Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become the oldest player in World Cup tournament history.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 27
    Boasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    GermanyBoasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 27
    Topping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, the Eagles qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SerbiaTopping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, the Eagles qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 27
    With six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SerbiaWith six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 27
    Poland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PolandPoland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 27
    No player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PolandNo player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 27
    Undefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate&#39;s England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    EnglandUndefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate's England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 27
    Amid the furore of Catalonia&#39;s disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SpainAmid the furore of Catalonia's disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 27
    Spearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez&#39;s Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    BelgiumSpearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez's Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 27
    Dispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    BrazilDispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 27
    Neymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    BrazilNeymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 27
    Iran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IranIran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 27
    Led by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IranLed by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 27
    With one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan&#39;s place at Russia 2018.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    JapanWith one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan's place at Russia 2018.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 27
    Led by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    JapanLed by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 27
    The Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Saudi ArabiaThe Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 27
    This will be Saudi Arabia&#39;s fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Saudi ArabiaThis will be Saudi Arabia's fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 27
    Mexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    MexicoMexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 27
    The Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Costa RicaThe Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 27
    Oscar Ramirez&#39;s men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Costa RicaOscar Ramirez's men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 27
    Host nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov&#39;s men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    RussiaHost nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov's men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 27
    The draw for the 2018 World Cup is set to take place in Moscow&#39;s Kremlin building on Friday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/sport&quot;&gt;Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    RussiaThe draw for the 2018 World Cup is set to take place in Moscow's Kremlin building on Friday, December 1. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    Hide Caption
    27 of 27
    iceland players celebrate world cup qualification Iceland players and coaching staff celebrate world cup qualification John obi mikel odion ighalo world cup qualification celebration nigeria players celebrate world cup qualification bannersalah scores egyptEssam El-Hadary egypt celebrates tease Draxler ozil germany muller aleksandar prijovic serbia celebrate world cup qualificationserbia mitrovic celebrate world cup qualification Lewandowski celebrates world cup qualification poland milik celebrates poland world cup qualification Harry kane world cup qualifying spain celebrate world cup qualification romelu lukaku world cup celebrates brazil squad celebrate world cup qualification russia 2018Neymar celebrates world cup qualifiers iran players celebrate footballiranians celebrate tehran world cupjapan celebrate world cup qualification against australia japan fans celebrate world cup qualification shibuya tokyo saudi arabia celebrate world cup bert van marwijk saudi arabia celebrate world cup king abdullah sports city peralta and javier hernandez celebrate world cup qualification russia 2018kendall waston celebrates world cup qualification costa rica Costa Ricans celebrating world Cup Classificationrussia national football team pose kremlin moscow russia

    World Cup draw

      JUST WATCHED

      Copa90: El Clásico - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    (5 Videos)

    Entering the second half, Alma became increasingly busy in the Syrian goal. First, he got down smartly to deny Cahill a second, before he could only watch on as Rogic curled an effort inches wide.
    As the tension rose it looked inevitable that the game would be heading into extra time, only for a rash decision by midfielder Mahmoud Al Mawas to turned the match on its head.
    A second yellow card for a late, reckless challenge handed the advantage to Australia at a time when Syria looked to be dealing comfortably with everything their opponents threw at them.
    After the sending off it was a matter of when, not if, Australia would take the lead. Eventually that goal came and it was that man again Cahill who was in the right place at the right time.
    Robbie Kruse chipped the ball back into the box after being found by substitute Aaron Mooy and Cahill leapt high above his marker to nod the ball past Alma's despairing dive.
    Arguably Australia's greatest player, nobody has scored more for the Socceroos than Cahill.
    Even so Syria were to have one last, agonizing chance to draw level through Al Somah.
    Stepping up to a free kick 25 yards from goal, with a poise and posture almost identical to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Somah's effort beat Ryan but crashed off the outside of the post.
    The rattling of the woodwork signaled the end for Syria and their against all odds World Cup campaign.
    Australia will now likely face either Panama or Honduras over two legs for a place at Russia 2018 next summer.
    There will be 32 nations at the World Cup in 2018, with the draw for the tournament to take place inside the concert hall at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace on December 1.
    The 2018 World Cup's first game will feature hosts Russia on June 14 in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.