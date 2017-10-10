Story highlights Australia 2-1 Syria

Socceroos win 3-2 on aggregate

(CNN) One year, two months and 29 days after Syria began their qualifying campaign against Afghanistan, their hopes of reaching a first ever World Cup were finally ended against Australia in Sydney.

For almost 120 minutes of nail biting action, it looked as though a penalty shootout would be required to separate two teams who had been equally matched over two legs.

But, after 110 minutes, Australian stalwart Tim Cahill popped up with a 50th goal for his country to send the Socceroos through to the intercontinental play-off. Cahill's second goal of the game gave Australia a 2-1 victory and a 3-2 aggregate win.

In far better conditions than the two teams had encountered in the first leg in Malaysia -- a difficult pitch allied to humid weather -- many had written Syria off before a ball had been kicked in Sydney.

GOAL SYRIA! It's taken just over 5 minutes for the first goal of tonight's game. #AUSvSYR #WCQ #9WWOS pic.twitter.com/blB9S9am7w — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) October 10, 2017

But any doubts as to whether the "Qasioun Eagles" were in with a genuine chance of continuing their World Cup journey were dispelled after just six minutes.