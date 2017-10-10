(CNN) The leader of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has declared that the region has "earned the right" to independence from Spain but put off a split to allow talks to take place.

Puigdemont made the statement at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona, just over a week after a disputed referendum that was declared illegal by Spain and marred by a violent crackdown by national police

"With the result of the referendum on the First of October, Catalonia has earned the right to be an independent state. It has earned the right to be heard and respected," Puidgemont told delegates. "I defend the mandate of the people of Catalonia to become an independent republic," he said.

But he added that parliament should suspend a formal declaration in order to pursue dialogue.

Earlier the parliamentary session was delayed for just over an hour, amid reports that last-minute attempts at international mediation were under way.

