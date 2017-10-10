Breaking News

Disney's Tiffany Thornton defends remarrying two years after husband died

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:19 AM ET, Tue October 10, 2017

Former Disney star Tiffany Thornton remarried over the weekend.
  • Thornton's first husband died in a car accident in 2015
  • She said she was emotional walking down the aisle at her second wedding

(CNN)A former Disney Channel star has struck back at online commenters who are questioning her new marriage less than two years after her first husband died.

Tiffany Thornton, who starred on "Sonny with a Chance," lost her first husband, musician Chris Carney, in a car accident in Hot Springs, Arkansas in December 2015.
    Thornton married Carney, who starred on the MTV reality series "twentyfourseven," in 2011 and the couple had two children together.
    On Saturday Thornton married Arkansas worship pastor Josiah Capaci and called it the "Best day of my life" on an Instagram photo of her and her new husband.
    Best day of my life 10/7/17

    Soon after that Thornton, 31, addressed the haters in the caption of another Instagram image of her and Capaci on their wedding day.
    "This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love," Thornton wrote. "The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not."

    This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways. There are a lot of people who think it isn't good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I'm going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It's part of my testimony and it needs to be said. I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man. Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy. Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways. When I say "Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me" that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love chris and jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn't that amazing?? God's timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.

    She went on to say "There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways" and said she was extremely emotional walking down the aisle.
    "I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys," she wrote." I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives."
    "It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy," she continued. "Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways."
    Thornton called Capaci the "greatest thing that's ever happened to me" and said her new marriage "in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had."
    "It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers," she said. "I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life."