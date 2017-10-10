(CNN) More Hollywood artists are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein in the wake of a New York Times investigative report alleging the producer of sexual harassment over a period of three decades.

Ben Affleck, whose career was launched by the 1997 Weinstein-produced film "Good Will Hunting," posted a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades," Affleck wrote in part.

Jennifer Lawrence, who won an Academy Award in 2013 for the Weinstein-produced film "Silver Linings Playbook," told Variety on Monday that she "was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein's behavior."

"I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations," Lawrence's statement read. "This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting."

