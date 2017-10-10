Harvey Weinstein's wife announces she is leaving him

(CNN) As allegations of rape, abuse, and other forms of sexual misconduct against him mount, Harvey Weinstein's wife of a decade has announced she's leaving him.

Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman told People magazine in a statement on Tuesday that she was separating from Weinstein with whom she shares two young children.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," the statement read. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Chapman has not responded to CNN requests for comment.

The announcement was made hours after an explosive New Yorker magazine story alleged that Weinstein had raped multiple women. The report also included new allegations of harassment and other improper behavior.

