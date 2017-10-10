CNN 10 - October 11, 2017

Breaking News

October 11, 2017

Opioid abuse in America is the topic of an in-depth explanation today on CNN 10. You'll hear from parents, relatives, and a doctor on how this epidemic has affected Americans coast to coast. Our other subjects include fast-moving wildfires in California and a fascinating random fact about working as a doctor in Antarctica.
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
