DNA tests show second uncle impregnated Indian rape victim, 10, police say

New Delhi (CNN) A 10-year-old Indian rape victim who gave birth in August was raped by two of her uncles, police said.

Police in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh will file charges against the second suspect, the younger brother of the uncle already charged with rape.

The search for a second suspect was initiated after forensic tests failed to show a match between the DNA of the girl's baby and samples taken from the first uncle.

"We got the baby's DNA tested by our forensic department, and it matched the (sample taken from the) second uncle," Neelambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of Chandigarh police, told CNN.

The second uncle was arrested September 19 after the girl named him during a counseling session. Jagadale said that police were now "working on completing the charge sheets for the second accused."