DNA tests prove second uncle impregnated ten-year-old Indian rape victim

Story highlights Victim was raped by two uncles, DNA tests confirm

A court case against the first uncle is currently underway

New Delhi (CNN) A ten-year old Indian rape victim who gave birth in August was raped by two of her uncles, police have confirmed.

Police in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh will file charges against the second suspect, who is the younger brother of the uncle already charged with raping the girl.

The search for a second suspect was initiated after forensic tests failed to show a match between the DNA of the victim's baby and samples taken from the first uncle.

"We got the baby's DNA tested by our forensic department and it matched the (sample taken from the) second uncle," Senior Superintendent of Chandigarh Police Neelambari Jagadale told CNN.

The second uncle was arrested on September 19 after the girl named him during a counseling session. Jagadale said that police were now "working on completing the charge sheets for the second accused."