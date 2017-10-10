(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Harvey Weinstein stands accused of rape by multiple women in an explosive story published by The New Yorker. Listen to this audio (in video format) obtained by The New Yorker of Weinstein coaxing an actress after admitting to groping her earlier. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie also accused the movie mogul of harassment. Also, Hillary Clinton broke her silence on the longtime Democratic donor.
-- Epic drought, low humidity and high winds are fueling wildfires in California's wine country, where at least 15 people have died. Stay up to date on all the latest here.
-- President Trump challenged Rex Tillerson to an IQ test after reports that his secretary of state called him a "moron."
-- Catalonia's President declared the region has "earned the right" to independence but delayed a split from Spain to allow time for talks to continue.
-- Trump attacked ESPN host Jemele Hill in a tweet a day after she was suspended by the network and said the NFL should lose tax breaks because of the player protests during the National Anthem.
-- The United States has been fighting a full-scale air war against ISIS' campaign of terror in Iraq. CNN was given rare access to the battle. Here's the full story of what it takes to bomb ISIS.
-- Snapchat now lets you book Uber rides.