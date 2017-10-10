Story highlights Odinga says he feared the rerun would be worse than the initial vote

He accused Kenyatta of trying to change electoral laws in his favor

Nairobi (CNN) Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga announced Tuesday that he was quitting this month's election rerun, despite having successfully challenged the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta's claimed win in court.

Kenya's Supreme Court invalidated the results of the contentious August 8 vote, which showed victory for Kenyatta and ordered a new election within 60 days. It claimed the vote was fraudulent.

Odinga announced his withdrawal from the October 26 poll in Nairobi, where he told reporters that he felt the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had refused to reform.

"We will not allow autocracy back into Kenya," Odinga said.

"The only election Jubilee is interested in is one that it must win, even unlawfully," he said, referring to Kenyatta's party.

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta claims to have won the August 8 election.

