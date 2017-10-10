Breaking News

In pictures: Liberia Elections 2017

Updated 4:48 PM ET, Tue October 10, 2017

Voters in Monrovia, Liberia, hold their voting card prior to casting their vote for Liberia's presidential and legislative elections, at a polling station on October 10, 2017. It will be the first time since 1944 that one democratically-elected government will transition to another.
The elections have so far been peaceful as citizens braved long queues and hot weather to cast their votes. Outgoing president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has spent the mandatory two-terms of 12 years and is stepping down. Credit: Getty images
People waiting patiently outside a polling station in Monrovia to cast their votes.
Credit: Getty images
A female voter is held up after fainting in line at the School of Christ polling center in Weala, Margibi County. She had been waiting to vote since 5am in the morning.

Credit: Local Voices Liberia/Emmanuel Tophic Degleh
A European Union election observer stands near voters queuing at a polling station in Monrovia.
Credit: Getty images
An elderly man is rushed to the Liberian government hospital in Buchanan, after he fainted due to the long, hot wait in a queue outside the Fairground Community polling station in Grand Bassa County.
Credit: Local Voices Liberia/Elton Tiah
A woman carrying a child on her back casts her ballot.

Credit: Getty images
Liberian presidential candidate Alexander Cummings casts his ballot. He is one of 20 candidates vying for the presidency.
Credit: Getty images
A woman shows her voting card during the elections.
Credit: Getty images
Former international Liberian football star turned politician, and three-time presidential election candidate George Weah casts his vote.

Credit: Getty images
Voters in Konobo electoral District #2 in Grand Gedeh County, waiting to cast their votes in the 2017 Liberian presidential election.
Credit: Local Voices Liberia/Moses Geply
Long lines, fainting and hot weather as two million Liberians cast their votes in largely peaceful elections.