Why Africa owes a debt of gratitude to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Story highlights Sirleaf, Africa's first female president, has overseen a reign of uninterrupted peace in Liberia for the past 12 years

Despite developmental growth and other challenges, Sirleaf has consolidated democracy in Liberia

Chude Jideonwo is a World Fellow at Yale University. His new book is 'How to Win Elections in Africa.'

The views expressed in this article are solely his.

(CNN) Joseph Boakai has served faithfully as deputy to Liberia's president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for about 11 years.

But now they barely speak, and he has subjected her to blistering public attacks. Why?

She has said to him, according to reports, that she is not going to hand him the presidency, and he will have to work for it.

"We're asking her -- the Unity Party is her party, it's the party that would bear her legacy and she ought to be supporting it," he said in an interview in February.

Where he sees a personal betrayal however, the rest of the world finds moral courage. Sirleaf is after all single-handedly responsible for keeping Liberia stable and unified for the past 12 years.

