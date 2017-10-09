Dealership gives new truck to veteran who helped Las Vegas shooting victims

(CNN) Iraq war veteran Taylor Winston became a hero on the night of the mass shooting in Las Vegas after he used a stranger's truck to rush critically wounded victims to the hospital.

Now Winston has a new truck of his own.

An Arizona car dealership rewarded him Monday with a free, customized Ford F-150 in appreciation for his bravery and quick thinking on October 1, when Winston made two trips to the hospital while officials were still scrambling to get ambulances to the concert venue. Winston credited his military training for helping him keep a "cool head."

"Most of us would have ran and never came back," said Shane Beus, owner of B5 Motors in Gilbert, Arizona. "His military training allowed him to think in a split second what to do."

"It was still quite scary, but we just knew they (the victims) had to get to the hospital immediately," Winston told CNN's Anderson Cooper last week. "No ambulances were immediately available. There was far too many casualties for anyone to handle."

B5 Motors would like to give #vegashero Taylor Winston a free truck. Please help us find him. #HelpB5MotorsfindTaylorWinston pic.twitter.com/2dJICGLvyI — B5 Motors (@B5Motors) October 4, 2017

Read More