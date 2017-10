(CNN) A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

"The shooter is still at large and the campus is on lockdown," he said.

In a tweet, the school urged students to shelter in place.

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available.

